Academic Achiever of the Week: Hannah Archer

WTAP News @ 10- Academic Achiever: Hannah Archer
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Hannah Archer is at Fort Frye High School with a 4.0 GPA. She talked about why she believes she is so successful in the classroom.

“My parents have definitely taught me from a young age to always work hard at what I do and I think my work ethic is also really good and that is why I am so successful,” said Archer.

Archer will be attending Wheeling University in the fall to continue not only her education but also her basketball career. Archer will be studying biology during her time at Wheeling University. Then she is hoping to go to medical school and become an anesthesiologist. Archer spoke about what made her realize she wanted to go into this field.

“I’ve shadowed a couple of anesthesiologists at Marietta Memorial the hospital around here and ever since then I thought it was really cool and it just made me realize that’s what I wanted to do more of,” said Archer.

Archer is involved with many extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the girl’s basketball team, a member of the National Honors Society, a member of the Spanish Honors Society, and she is on the Principal’s Cabinet.

Archer shared her favorite memory from senior year.

“Basketball season definitely was beating Berlin Hiland in the District Finals because we lost to them the previous year in the Regional Semifinals, and that was huge for our team and me and our coach as well,” said Archer.

Archer’s other favorite moment of senior year was getting to watch the football games from the student section and enjoy that for the last few times with her friends.

