Athens County Children Services employee charged for obstructing justice

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a joint news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Jamie Mays, an employee with Athens County Children’s Services, turned herself in March 23 to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Mays is facing a charge out of Athens County for obstructing justice, a felony in the third degree.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged rape of a child in the custody of Athens County Children Services.

Mays is accused of providing false information about the whereabouts of the suspect, who is also in the custody of Children Services and trying to prevent an interview of that suspect.

An investigation has been ongoing in partnership with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the alleged sexual assault and alleged interferences by Mays with the investigation.

Mays is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $10,000.00 bond pending an appearance before a judge in Athens County Municipal Court on March 24, 2022.

