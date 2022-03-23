Advertisement

Athens County Children Services employee charged for obstructing justice

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a joint news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Jamie Mays, an employee with Athens County Children’s Services, turned herself in March 23 to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Mays is facing a charge out of Athens County for obstructing justice, a felony in the third degree.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged rape of a child in the custody of Athens County Children Services.

Mays is accused of providing false information about the whereabouts of the suspect, who is also in the custody of Children Services and trying to prevent an interview of that suspect.

An investigation has been ongoing in partnership with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the alleged sexual assault and alleged interferences by Mays with the investigation.

Mays is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $10,000.00 bond pending an appearance before a judge in Athens County Municipal Court on March 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centerfold Lounge on fire
Centerfold Lounge ruined after fire
Boyles arrested
Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Cheryl D. Waybright Obit
Obituary: Waybright, Cheryl D.
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent

Latest News

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
The plan is for the building to open as a temporary visitors center on April 29th.
Officials discuss the future of Point Park Market Place and what it will become
Governor Dewine's 2022 State of the State address
Dewine promises to invest in South East Ohio during State of the State Address
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection