Judge dismisses suit against W. Va. lawmakers over meeting laws

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a business owner alleging he was essentially barred from attending a House of Delegates committee meeting during the 2021 Legislative session.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit wrote in her order that Robert King’s complaint is ``defective in its entirety and must be dismissed for lack of standing.’’

At the time, members of the public were able to be in the Capitol by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the media were able to attend meetings, which also audio-streamed. King alleged technical difficulties in the online broadcast impaired his ability to tune in.

