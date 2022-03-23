Advertisement

Newcomer in Ohio governor race told to refund campaign cash

The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash...
The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash donations and bans on corporate contributions.(wtap)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says a Republican challenging Gov. Mike DeWine must refund $100,000 in campaign contributions.

The central Ohio farmer has until Friday to respond to the violations. A message seeking comment was left with the Blystone campaign on Wednesday.

The secretary of state’s office says a review of Blystone’s campaign finance reports from 2021 also found missing information about donors and missing or vague details about expenditures and contributors.

