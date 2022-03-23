Advertisement

Obituary: Baker, Peggy L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy L. Baker, 66, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday March 22, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. 

She was born in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of Agnes M. (Dotson) Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald L. Smith.

She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after thirty-one years and was a member of Lynn Street Church of Christ.  She loved her family fiercely and spent her days enjoying gardening, fishing and watching her grandchildren grow.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Mike Baker; daughter Jaclyn C. Ramsey (Drew) of Washington, WV; son Michael Baker (Allison) of Parkersburg; stepdaughter Mary Angela Baker of Parkersburg; grandchildren Jada Renae Baker, Carson and Noah Ramsey, and Sydney Groo; step grandchildren Bryan J. Barker and Sean Davis; sister Beverly Walker “Steve” of Belpre, OH; and brother Michael Smith of West Union.

Services will be Friday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastors Teddy Tackett and Joel Boggess officiating.  Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

