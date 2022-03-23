Obituary: DeGoines, Frank Junior

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Frank Junior DeGoines, 89 of Walker, WV. passed away March 20, 2022 at his residence.

He was born at Walker, WV. November 30, 1932 the son of the late Frank August and Lena Hildreth DeGoines.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

He was a member of the W.V. Laborers Union Local 1085 and been employed as an Operator with Schneider Construction for 37 years.

Frank was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Handley of Walker and Debbie Hewitt of Davisville. His grandchildren, Vicki Hewitt (Ray) of Williamstown, Travis Hewitt (Nikkia) of Parkersburg and Levi Hewitt of Chesapeake, VA. One great grandson, Ayden Rice. His brother, James DeGoines (Thelma) of Walker; His sisters, Anna Mae Stinespring of Davisville, Virginia Miller of Belpre and Pauline Nichols of Nicolette, WV. Several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog “Mike”.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Ellen Coartney DeGoines. His brothers, Howard, John and Wayne DeGoines and his sisters, Mary, Ethel, Dorothy, Joann and Betty and a half sister, Mabel.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Denise Humphries officiating and full military rites by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery at Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

