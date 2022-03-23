Obituary: Hays III, Joseph Calvin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joseph Calvin Hays III, 83, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday March 22, 2022 at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Sistersville, WV a son of the late Ralph and Mary (Shingleton) Hays.

He retired from GE after twenty-eight years. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and formerly North Parkersburg Baptist. He volunteered for Camden Clark for twenty years and was a member of Pershing Rifles, and The Rose Society. He enjoyed golfing and loved gardening his roses. He had received many commendations for providing beauty to the city with his roses. He lettered in football and basketball at Sistersville High School. He was very jovial and never met a stranger without a joke.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Diane (Mayes) Hays; son Joseph C. Hays IV (Terrie Lea Newhart-Hays) of Moundsville, WV; daughter Susan Diane Hays-Wright (John) of Winston Salem, NC; grandchildren Elizabeth E. Hays, Megan Mae Wilkes, and Jordan Mitchell Miller (finance Carly) and great grandchildren Ava Svani Hays, Sophia Katherin Joslyn, Braden Tyler Wilkes, Lea Lyn Jade Wilkes, and Jack Hayden Dench.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Lou Hays Akers and infant brother Joseph C Hayes.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Kurt Busiek officiating. Burial will be at Friendly Cemetery in Friendly, WV. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.The family would like to thank the staff at Stonerise Parkersburg for their love and care.

