Obituary: Showalter-Moore, Sarah Jennewein

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Sarah Jennewein Showalter-Moore, 81, of Belpre, OH, was called home by the Lord on March 23, 2022.

She was born Jan. 13, 1941, at New Martinsville, WV, the daughter of Leonard and Ireta Cook Jennewein.  Sarah attended Powhatan schools and graduate from Powhatan High School in 1959.  Sarah was a 55-year member of Marietta Bible Center Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David and husbands Floyd Showalter and Sydney Moore.

Her wishes were to have a graveside service only and that will be at 11:00 am at the Powhatan Cemetery in Powhatan, OH on Friday, March 25.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

A special “thank you” for the care and kindness of the Appletree Assisted Living and Buckeye Hospice.

