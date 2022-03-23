Obituary: Wallace, Mattie M.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mattie M. Wallace, 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1937, in Greenville, SC, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lexa Christian Woodson.

Mattie was a retired sales clerk for the JCPenney at the Grand Central Mall.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa D. Wallace of Vienna; two sons, Shane B. Wallace of Vienna and Todd A. Wallace (Anita) of Belpre; grandchildren, Kayla Davis (Camron), Talan C. Wallace, U.S. Marine Corps LCPL, Lexa B. Wallace; and great-grandchildren, Jaylynn B. Stemple and Bransen Davis.

In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bernard Wallace; brothers, Johnny, Leroy and Charles; and two sisters, Roxie and Dalcie.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum – Chapel of Peace. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.