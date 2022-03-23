Officials discuss the future of Point Park Market Place and what it will become

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Visit Greater Parkersburg’s board met at Point Park Market Place to discuss the building’s future this Wednesday.

It’s a building that’s been empty for years but that won’t stay true for long. Visit Greater Parkersburg board members have a vision and it’s just beginning to unfold.

Mark Lewis, Visit Greater Parkersburg’s president and CEO, said of the project, “It is really exciting. You know, the potential in this location is absolutely tremendous and we’re excited about all the work we’re going to get done this year.”

Point Park Market Place won’t even have the same name by the time Visit Greater Parkersburg’s plan is complete.

The building will become a welcome center.

“This is a perfect location for a welcome center. We’re on the way to and from the island, Blennerhassett Island, which is our primary tourist attraction - over 27,000 visitors a year - and we can use this location to drive additional tourism spending here in our community and the area,” Lewis said.

On top of that, Visit Greater Parkersburg is recruiting kayak and bike rental business, while also planning to renovate the building’s community garden, according to Lewis.

Still - there’s more room to brainstorm.

Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch said, “It’s such a blank slate right now. We’ve been having discussions about having food trucks in the back, putting up a tent for events, welcoming bus tours so they can come in here, get an idea of what they’re going to do, and get on the sternwheeler over to the island.”

Lewis said that the plan is for the building to open as a temporary visitors center on April 29th. It will operate throughout the tourist season then close for major renovations in the winter.

“We really want to make this a vibrant center for the community - not just for visitors but for local folks as well,” Lewis said.

So far, funds for the project have been obtained via a loan from the MOV Regional Council, according to Lewis. In total, it amounted to $350,000 to buy the building and support renovations. Lewis said Visit Greater Parkersburg will also be using cash carry-over from last year, potential grants, and remains open to other funding avenues as well.

