Officials say fossil fuel companies are reaching out to purchase plant

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the news of the potential deactivation of the Energy Harbor power plant in Pleasants County, officials say they are looking at all options to keep the plant going.

The plant is scheduled for potential deactivation in June of 2023.

However, Pleasants County Commission president, Jay Powell says that there are serious inquiries for the plant from coal-based companies. But nothing solidified yet.

Powell says that the plant needs a few moves to keep the plant from deactivation.

“We have a wastewater treatment plant needs upgrades. They’ve got a cost estimate of $5 million. The state of West Virginia as well as us locally are looking at what we can do to make that happen. Because any overhead cost that we can save can certainly benefit the longevity of that plant. The second thing that we need is a coal contract. You would think that that wouldn’t be necessary in West Virginia but now coal is such a priceless commodity globally that it’s difficult to get a contract in the similar price range that we are now,” says Powell.

Powell says that the plant will continue to look to staying in fossil fuels for next few years as planned.

He says that the plant has seen interest from green-hydrogen companies wanting to buy it. But it is wanting to take time to make the adjustment before that switch. Likely in 2028.

Powell also wants to point out how the plant has produced $400 million annually for the state of West Virginia over the last three years and with the $12 million in tax breaks each of those years.

