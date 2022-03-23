Student Athlete of the Week: Caleb Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Caleb Davis, a senior from Warren High School is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the week.
As a three sport athlete for the Warriors, Caleb is also a great student at Warren.
He is somebody that can be described as the “heart and soul” of his team.
While he was a captain for the baseball and basketball team, he is also a state champion golfer and will be attending Shawnee College to continue his golfing career.
