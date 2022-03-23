Student Athlete of the Week: Caleb Davis

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Caleb Davis, a senior from Warren High School is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the week.

As a three sport athlete for the Warriors, Caleb is also a great student at Warren.

He is somebody that can be described as the “heart and soul” of his team.

While he was a captain for the baseball and basketball team, he is also a state champion golfer and will be attending Shawnee College to continue his golfing career.

