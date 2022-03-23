With potential tornado threats here is how counties will respond in case of an emergency

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With threats of potential tornados in the MOV here is what you should be looking for from the emergency services agencies or emergency service director in your county.

If you are a resident of Wood County, according to Sheriff Woodyard if you don’t have the app EverBridge you should download it and turn notifications on. There will be an alert sent to your phone through text, an email or a phone call that alerts you that a tornado emergency has been called by the county. There will also be posting on Facebook to let you know what is going on as well.

If you are a resident of Washington County, according to Washington County Emergency Management, they also use the EverBridge app that will send you notifications to warn you about the tornado. Once they get the information necessary from the emergency weather services they will forward that message along to residents within the county and declare an emergency if necessary. They will also be posting on their social media platforms to spread the word.

If you are a resident of Athens County, according to Athens County Emergency Management they have five sirens with Athens City, which will go off indicating the emergency related to the tornado. These sirens are activated by local authorities or the County Emergency Management team. Most of the heavily populated areas in Athens County have their own sirens that will go off if you area is in danger from the tornado.

If you are a resident of Meigs County, according to Meigs County Emergency Management, they use an app called Code Red. It is voluntary registration for the alerting system app, but this is where the county will be sending notifications in order to alert residents of a tornado emergency. They will also be actively posting on Facebook to keep residents in the loop on what is going on. The Emergency Management team will be tracking what the National Weather Services sends out and will follow suit by sending similar alerts through the Code Red app and on their Facebook page. If a certain area of the county is in danger, the Emergency Management team will alert the local fire department to be on call until a designated time.

If you are a resident of Morgan County, according to the Morgan County Emergency Management, they will be using Code Red to communicate with individuals within the community to alert them of any tornado emergencies. Depending on what the individual has set up they will either get an email, text message, or phone call if there are any emergency alerts. They will also be posting to Facebook with updates from the National Weather Service.

This article will be updated with other counties and how they are handling the potential tornado threats when they reach back out.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.