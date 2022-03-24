Advertisement

Ana Vidović giving solo performance at First Congregational Church

She says this is the third recital she’s given in the MOV
WTAP News @ 5- Ana Vidovic
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An internationally renowned classical guitarist is giving a solo performance in the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

We got to speak with her ahead of Sunday’s show.

Ana Vidović says she comes from Croatia and started playing guitar at the age of five.

She gave her first public performance when she was 11.

Since then, she’s performed in some of the world’s most famous concert halls.

She says that after many cancelled and rescheduled performances, she’s excited to share her music with audiences in-person again, especially in Marietta.

She says this is the third recital she’s given in the MOV.

The solo recital will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church.

For information or to purchase tickets: congucc@sbcglobal.net, www.mariettafirstchurch.org, or call 740-373-0741.

For more information on Vidović: www.anavidovic.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash...
Newcomer in Ohio governor race told to refund campaign cash
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration's DUI Simulator
High schoolers take part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week
Brandon Lee Emerick Obit
Obituary: Emerick, Brandon Lee
OU campus
Ohio University Police investigating four incidents targeting students of color