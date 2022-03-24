Ana Vidović giving solo performance at First Congregational Church

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An internationally renowned classical guitarist is giving a solo performance in the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

We got to speak with her ahead of Sunday’s show.

Ana Vidović says she comes from Croatia and started playing guitar at the age of five.

She gave her first public performance when she was 11.

Since then, she’s performed in some of the world’s most famous concert halls.

She says that after many cancelled and rescheduled performances, she’s excited to share her music with audiences in-person again, especially in Marietta.

She says this is the third recital she’s given in the MOV.

The solo recital will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church.

For information or to purchase tickets: congucc@sbcglobal.net, www.mariettafirstchurch.org, or call 740-373-0741.

For more information on Vidović: www.anavidovic.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.