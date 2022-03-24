Glenville State women’s basketball advances to DII national championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDTV) - For the first time in school history, Glenville State is going to the national championship.

The Pioneer women’s basketball program defeated Grand Valley State 77-53 Wednesday evening to advance to the title game on Friday, set for 8 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex. GSU will face the winner of Western Washington and North Georgia.

Prior to the semifinal win, Glenville State head coach Kim Stephens was named the D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year, as selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The Pioneers are one win away from the program’s first national championship.

