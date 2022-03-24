Advertisement

High court to weigh end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the legal ability to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the legal ability to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments.

The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds. DeWine, a Republican, followed the position of business groups that said the weekly payment was making it difficult to recruit employees.

Critics of ending the payments 10 weeks early last June said workers had multiple reasons why they might not be returning to jobs.

The court on Thursday set a May 25 hearing.

