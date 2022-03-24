High schoolers take part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students taking part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, that was the scene this afternoon at Ravenswood High School.

Organizer Adam Short says the on-campus event was a partnership between a few different agencies.

He says today was about talking to students, sharing information, and playing games... all with the goal of raising awareness about the dangers of substance use.

Maria Manning is a contractor with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

She says she’s been involved with prevention events like this one for three years.

Students tried out the DUI Simulator which is run by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Adam Short says it shows students how difficult it can be to drive impaired.

Maria Manning says the point of these tools is to simulate what it feels like when under the influence.

She says her hope is that these simulations reduce the level of curiosity teens have around drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.