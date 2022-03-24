Inductees announced for M.O.V. Sports Hall of Fame Classes of 2021, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Induction Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, W. Va.
The class of 2021 includes:
Carl Alloway: Player, Belpre High School
Erica Dye Cross: Player, Wirt County High School
Ben Howlett: Player, Marietta High School
Phillip W. Parsons: Player, Parkersburg High School
Bernie Rees: Player, Ravenswood High School
John Schaly: Player, Marietta High School
And the class of 2022 includes:
Kim Creel: Player, Ravenswood High School
Donald W. Lowe: Athletic Trainer, Fort Frye High School
Joseph Safety: Administrator, St. Marys High School
Alannah Sheets: Player, Ripley High School
Mitch Smith: Player, Ripley High School
Jesse Wells: Player, Shenandoah High School
