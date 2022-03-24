Inductees announced for M.O.V. Sports Hall of Fame Classes of 2021, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Induction Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, W. Va.

The class of 2021 includes:

Carl Alloway: Player, Belpre High School

Erica Dye Cross: Player, Wirt County High School

Ben Howlett: Player, Marietta High School

Phillip W. Parsons: Player, Parkersburg High School

Bernie Rees: Player, Ravenswood High School

John Schaly: Player, Marietta High School

And the class of 2022 includes:

Kim Creel: Player, Ravenswood High School

Donald W. Lowe: Athletic Trainer, Fort Frye High School

Joseph Safety: Administrator, St. Marys High School

Alannah Sheets: Player, Ripley High School

Mitch Smith: Player, Ripley High School

Jesse Wells: Player, Shenandoah High School

