Judge: Environmental nonprofit violated labor law

A judge has ruled that the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition violated federal labor law...
A judge has ruled that the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition violated federal labor law before the organization dissolved last year amid tensions with workers who formed a union.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition violated federal labor law before the organization dissolved last year amid tensions with workers who formed a union.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas issued a decision this month finding that the Huntington, West Virginia-based nonprofit violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing two employees and discouraging protected union activity.

The decision earlier this month requires the organization to give back pay to the two terminated employees, who were fired amid contentious collective bargaining negotiations between the nonprofit and the union.

