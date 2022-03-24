Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar. They’ve been in the market since 2021. The purpose is to simply give people a way to keep track of their stuff. There is, however, a dark side to them that law enforcement wants you to be aware of.

When AirTags get into the wrong hands, they can be used for stalking people and stealing property. Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Warden said there haven’t been any criminal complaints in their area but it’s something law enforcement’s been warned about.

There are, however, ways to protect yourself. For instance, Warden suggests, if you have IOS 14.5 or later, you can go into the settings of your iPhone and enable Near Field Communication. You can also download the Tracker Detect app if you use an Android, according to Apple’s support page. This will alert you to AirTags nearby. Also, Warden points out that newer versions of AirTags have an alarm that goes off if it loses contact with its owner after a certain number of hours. These alarms, however, can be hard to hear.

“That type of item is going to be abused and there have been incidents across the nation where it has been,” Warden said.

If you find a suspicious AirTag, Warden suggests contacting law enforcement, letting them handle the situation. Apple has incorporated safety updates but Warden says it’s still best to keep your eye out.

