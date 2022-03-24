Members of local Republican and Democrat organizations react to Senate Bill 215 passing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Senate Bill 215 was signed by Governor Dewine earlier this month. This law now allows anyone 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit as long as they lawfully possess it.

It also removes required training and background checks from concealed carry requirements.

Before this bill became law, concealed carriers were required to let an officer know they were carrying a weapon. That’s now changed. The responsibility has now transferred from the carriers to officers.

Willa O’Neill, Chair of the Washington County Democrats, said she believes removing background checks is, “irresponsible.”

“How do we know that all of these folks are lawfully able to carry a gun if there are no background checks or anything else happening as a result of this? I am really concerned about the proliferation of guns in our society and it really appears like our society is regressing,” she said.

J. Michael Webber, Central Committee Member for Washington County Republicans said he believes this law came at a time when people need it the most.

“Our need for self-defense, our need to protect those around us are particularly dire when economic conditions worsen. If economic conditions continue to head in the direction they are now we’ll see an uptick in criminal activity. We need to be able to protect ourselves and our loved ones in those times,” he said.

O’Neil said she believes gun violence has been on the rise and that she is disappointed in Dewine for not keeping a promise she said he made to Ohioans.

“I know that Governor Dewine stood in Dayton Ohio in front of a crowd of folks who were saying ‘do something’ after a mass shooting there,” O’Neill said.

“He promised to do something and what he has done ever since is to do away with any kinds of rules or regulations.”

Webber said he believes more regulations when it comes to gun rights will only hinder people’s abilities to protect themselves.

“The simple passing of another gun control law will not make anyone safer because criminals don’t care what the law says. Simply passing a law will only restrict the law-abiding person from being able to be there with deadly force meeting deadly force,” Webber said.

The law will go into effect after 90 days of being filed with the secretary of state’s office. Once in effect, Ohio will be the 23rd state in the union to be a constitutional carry state.

