Obituary: Barrows, Donna L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donna L. Barrows, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday March 24, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Lester R. and Hadie L. (Wigal) Bailey.

She retired from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital after thirty years and then volunteered for another twenty. She was a 1950 graduate of Parkersburg High School and would regularly meet with a group of her alumni for lunch. She was a big West Virginia University sports and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved going to all her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s events. She loved all birds, but especially Cardinals.

She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Davis (Herbie) of Vincent, OH; son Mike Barrows (Angie Burkhamer) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Paul Davis (Jill), Jodi Williams (Craig), Christopher Barrows (Amanda), and Hayden Barrows; great grandchildren Zack Davis, Heath Blair, Corey Stewart, Codie Barrows, Alli Montgomery, Jacob Davis, Hannah Williams, Isaiah Stewart, Reagan Williams, Brenna Barrows, Caleb Davis, Case Williams, and Cali, Eve, and Jimmy Haddox; four great great grandchildren Olive Davis, Kamiya Davis, Reid Montgomery, and Aiden Davis; a brother Tom Bailey of Boaz; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jacob Robert “Bob” Barrows and sister Betty Yost.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 3-7 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the local police.

