Obituary: Blair, Edwina “Winnie”

Edwina “Winnie” Blair Obit
Edwina “Winnie” Blair Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edwina “Winnie” Blair, 93, of Parkersburg WV died Thursday March 24, 2022 at The Willows. 

She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Edward L. and Maggie J. (Davis) Smith.

She worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was a lay preacher and a member of Wesleyan Mission.

She is survived by two daughters Lois McCoy of Belpre, OH and Velina Way of Vienna; two sons Carl Blair Jr. (Terrie) of Vienna, WV and Ronald S. Blair (Bonnie) of Fort Collins, Colorado; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a brother Raymond Smith of Parkersburg.

She was reunited in Heaven with her husband of sixty-nine years Carl Blair.  She was also preceded in death by a daughter Joyce Koon, three sons-in-law, two sisters, three brothers, and a great grandchild.

Services will be Saturday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Christopher Shinn officiating.  Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery. 

Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

