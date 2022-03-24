Obituary: Emerick, Brandon Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandon Lee Emerick, 34, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, March 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on March 14, 1988 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Loretta “Lori” Carver Emerick and Kevin D. Emerick.

Brandon loved music and watching UFC fights. He was a very passionate artist with an eye for detail. He was a people person, enjoying making others laugh and helping others.

In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by one half-brother, Luke; one half-sister, Sarah; step-mother, Tracie; grandmother, Laura “Ellie” Carver and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brandon was preceded in death by his brother Anthony T. “Tony” Emerick, maternal grandfather, Thomas Carver and paternal grandparents, Joe and Mary “Maxine” Emerick.

The funeral service will be 4:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 on Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

