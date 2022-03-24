Advertisement

Obituary: Emerick, Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee Emerick Obit
Brandon Lee Emerick Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandon Lee Emerick, 34, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, March 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on March 14, 1988 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Loretta “Lori” Carver Emerick and Kevin D. Emerick.

Brandon loved music and watching UFC fights.  He was a very passionate artist with an eye for detail.  He was a people person, enjoying making others laugh and helping others.

In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by one half-brother, Luke; one half-sister, Sarah; step-mother, Tracie; grandmother, Laura “Ellie” Carver and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brandon was preceded in death by his brother Anthony T. “Tony” Emerick, maternal grandfather, Thomas Carver and paternal grandparents, Joe and Mary “Maxine” Emerick.

The funeral service will be 4:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 on Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash...
Newcomer in Ohio governor race told to refund campaign cash
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration's DUI Simulator
High schoolers take part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week
First Congregational Church in Marietta
Ana Vidović giving solo performance at First Congregational Church
OU campus
Ohio University Police investigating four incidents targeting students of color