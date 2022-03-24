Advertisement

Obituary: Hall, Cynthia Ann

Cynthia Ann Hall Obit
Cynthia Ann Hall Obit
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cynthia Ann Hall, 58, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on September 28, 1963 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Junior and Wanda Ruth Fisher Fordyce.

Cynthia was a strong Christian and will be remembered as a God fearing, helpful and loving person.  She especially enjoyed caring for children and her home was always full of “her kids”.  She enjoyed knitting afghans and giving them to the children she cared for and to many friends.   She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed giving baked goods to family and friends.  She and her family were active with the Marietta/Reno Church of Christ in Marietta as well as Second street Church of Christ, she enjoyed visiting other churches and attending gospel meetings.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years Greg B. Hall, daughter Kayla Ruth Hall, daughter Jacqueline Sarah Hall Hamilton (Jason) and their children Jillian, Tydus, Riley, Isabelle, daughter Deidra Elizabeth Hall Shearer (Stefan), son Trenton Luke Hall (Kayla Renee) and their children Madison, Emma, Quinne, River, bonus children Damon, Autumn, Ronin, and two sisters Anita Fordyce, Aleta Grimes (Kevin), nephew Timothy (Keri) and nieces Melissa (Jeremy) and Pamela (Josh) and special Family friend Joni Hudson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Jay Stevens officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

