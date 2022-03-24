Obituary: Haverty, Susan Diane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan Diane Haverty, 65, of Parkersburg died March 22, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwin and Frances Kirby Haverty. Susan’s enjoyment in life was spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by two daughters, Frances Belle (R.J.) Moss of Elizabeth, Kelley Jean (David) Primm of Elizabeth; son, Joseph (Ashley) Winter of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren, Dana Moss, Lily Moss, David Primm, Tiffani Primm, Aaron Winter, James Winter; two great grandchildren; four brothers, Rod (Debbie), David, Bobby (Bonnie), John (Darlene) Haverty; significant other, Jerry Winter; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Haverty.

Private Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Susan’s memory to either the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association.

