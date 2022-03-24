Advertisement

Obituary: O’Connell, Anna R.

Anna R. O’Connell Obit
Anna R. O’Connell Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Anna R. O’Connell age 97, of Lower Salem, OH formerly of Williamstown, WV was reunited with her family in heaven Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She was born February 23, 1925 in Uniontown, PA a daughter of the late Albert and Hattie Rosendale.

A private graveside service will be held at the Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill, PA where she will be laid to rest next to her husband William.

Memorial contributions may be directed in her honor to the Lower Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family.

Please join us in remembering Anna by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash...
Newcomer in Ohio governor race told to refund campaign cash
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Sharon Irene Sheppard Obit
Obituary: Sheppard, Sharon Irene
Susan Diane Haverty Obit
Obituary: Haverty, Susan Diane
Alisha N. Ollom Obit
Obituary: Ollom, Alisha N.
Joseph Calvin Hays III Obit
Obituary: Hays III, Joseph Calvin