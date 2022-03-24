Obituary: O’Connell, Anna R.

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Anna R. O’Connell age 97, of Lower Salem, OH formerly of Williamstown, WV was reunited with her family in heaven Sunday, March 20, 2022.

She was born February 23, 1925 in Uniontown, PA a daughter of the late Albert and Hattie Rosendale.

A private graveside service will be held at the Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill, PA where she will be laid to rest next to her husband William.

Memorial contributions may be directed in her honor to the Lower Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family.

Please join us in remembering Anna by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

