Obituary: Ollom, Alisha N.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Alisha N. Ollom age 27, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Marietta.

She was born July 4, 1994, in Marietta, a daughter of David W. Higgins and Carma Reese Ollom.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children Zoey Jones, Daxtur Neville, and Luna Slider.

Per her wishes cremation will be observed with no additional services at this time.

Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Alisha by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

