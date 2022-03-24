Obituary: Sheppard, Sharon Irene

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sharon Irene Sheppard, 72, of Marietta, died March 23, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Sharon was born on July 25, 1949 in Marietta and was the daughter of the late Harold Edwin Sr. and Edith Emogene Lemley Giffin.

Sharon was a graduate of Warren High School and attended Ohio University. She received her teaching degree from Glenville State College and taught at various schools in West Virginia, mostly at Walton Elementary in Roan County. Following retiring from teaching, she worked for the West Virginia DMV as a Title Clerk. Sharon was a lifelong member of the Tunnel United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Women’s Society of the church.

Sharon enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading and making baskets. She loved spending time with her family. Sharon was loved by everybody who took time to know her.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Russell W. Sheppard; son Richard L. Sheppard (Phyliss) of Grove City, OH; mother-in-law Mary Sheppard; sister-in-law Sheila Giffin; brother-in-law Randy Sheppard (Dorthy Sorge); nieces and nephews Cassie Sheppard (Kevin Green), Josh Sheppard, Ty Giffin, Tripp Giffin (Tori), Becca Clifton (Robbie) and 5 great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Harold Giffin Jr. and father-in-law John J. Sheppard.

Funeral services will be 4 pm Saturday March 26, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with Rev. Rick Stuhmer and Rev. Richard Thomas officiating.

Visitation will begin immediately following the service and be held until 8pm.

Inurnment will be at Tunnel Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross.

