Obituary: Sole, Elinor Louise

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elinor Louise Sole, 84, of St Mary’s, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on May 7, 1937, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Ernest and Josephine Wilcox.

Elinor was a lifelong member of Waverly United Methodist Church. She wore many hats there, taught classes, Bible school, played the piano and held many offices. Elinor will always be remembered for her everlasting faith in God and love for her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, “her high school sweetheart”, Jack Sole; her two children, Diana Sparks (Paul) and Dennis Sole (Tammy) all of St Mary’s; ten grandchildren, Alan Furr (Jennifer), Jackie Furr, Jerrod Furr (Missy), Daniel Sole (Ashley) and Jeff Sole (Laci); and her 10 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Addie, Noah, Landon Furr, Lucas Roberts, Carter, Jonah, Jase, Madelyn and Grayson Sole.

In addition to her parents, Elinor was preceded in death by her sister and “Best Friend”, Judy Powell.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor John Frum and Pastor Steve Swecker officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

