Obituary: Wendelken, Charles Van

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Charles Van Wendelken, 86, of Belpre, OH passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Mt. Carmel St. Anns Hospital.

He was born January 1, 1936 in Wirt County, WV, a son of the late Henry Preston Wendelken and Francis Evelyn Trader Wendelken. Charles graduated from Marietta High School in 1953.

Charles worked E.I. Dupont as a Laboratory Technician and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed life by traveling, fishing, reading and woodworking. He was a Christian by Faith.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one sister, Sara Bonnette and one brother, William Wendelken.

Charles is survived by his wife, Lila June Thorn Wendelken, the love of his life for 65 years; one daughter, Susan Hall (Leslie) of Ostrander, OH; one son, Randy Wendelken of Belpre, OH and one brother, Richard Wendelken (Judith) of Bayville, NJ.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday March 28, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre. Pastor Dave Carrico will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Wendelken family.

