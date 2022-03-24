Advertisement

Ohio University Police investigating four incidents targeting students of color

OU campus
OU campus(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University says it is investigating four incidents that have been harmful to the community, especially communities of color.

Ohio University Police say the first incident involved a black doll being taped to a residence hall room door. The second incident happened at Sargent Hall over the weekend. Police say someone left a bag of trash with racial and misogynistic names written on it.

The third incident involved a student urinating on the door of a black resident advisor in James Hall. Police say he is charged with criminal mischief. Lastly, the resident advisor whose door was urinated on got an anonymous Twitter message Wednesday that someone wanted to see the victim lynched.

The police say if you know anything about this call 740-593-1911 or email police@ohio.edu

