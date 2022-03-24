Advertisement

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages

(MGN Online)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Fusion Japanese Steakhouse are ordered to pay back wages and damages to workers who were denied overtime.

The order follows a lawsuit filed by the US Labor Department’s Office of the Solicitor in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against the owners of the three restaurants, including Fusion Japanese Steakhouse in Washington, Pennsylvania, Vienna, West Virginia, and Z&S International Cuisine Inc., which operated as Fusion Japanese Steakhouse of Wheeling in Triadelphia, West Virginia.

Owners Yuan Zheng Xiao and Christine Xiao are ordered to pay $1.45 million, including $725,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 116 current and former workers. The labor separtment also assessed $76,724 in civil penalties for the willful nature of their violations, which happened between 2014 and 2017.

The Xiaos have been found in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act three times before in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

The owners were ordered to pay back wages to workers related to failure to pay minimum wage, overtime and other recordkeeping issues.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centerfold Lounge on fire
Centerfold Lounge ruined after fire
Boyles arrested
Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Cheryl D. Waybright Obit
Obituary: Waybright, Cheryl D.
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent

Latest News

Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
The plan is for the building to open as a temporary visitors center on April 29th.
Officials discuss the future of Point Park Market Place and what it will become
Governor Dewine's 2022 State of the State address
Dewine promises to invest in South East Ohio during State of the State Address
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection