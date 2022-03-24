Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Fusion Japanese Steakhouse are ordered to pay back wages and damages to workers who were denied overtime.

The order follows a lawsuit filed by the US Labor Department’s Office of the Solicitor in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against the owners of the three restaurants, including Fusion Japanese Steakhouse in Washington, Pennsylvania, Vienna, West Virginia, and Z&S International Cuisine Inc., which operated as Fusion Japanese Steakhouse of Wheeling in Triadelphia, West Virginia.

Owners Yuan Zheng Xiao and Christine Xiao are ordered to pay $1.45 million, including $725,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 116 current and former workers. The labor separtment also assessed $76,724 in civil penalties for the willful nature of their violations, which happened between 2014 and 2017.

The Xiaos have been found in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act three times before in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

The owners were ordered to pay back wages to workers related to failure to pay minimum wage, overtime and other recordkeeping issues.

