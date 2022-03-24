Advertisement

West Virginia returns $3.5M in unclaimed property last month

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia state Treasurer Riley Moore says more than $3.5 million in unclaimed property was returned in West Virginia last month.

Moore said payouts are likely to go even faster if a new bill is signed and takes effect.

Moore’s office says the bill reduces paperwork required to complete unclaimed property transactions and creates an automated program for processing some claims.

Moore’s office said it has also launched a map feature showing how much unclaimed property is available in a city or county.

Users can also search by name.

