Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who escaped from home confinement. Katherine Harbison absconded from home confinement on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

She was on home confinement for shoplifting. There is now a warrant for her arrest.

Call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 or 911 if you know her location.

