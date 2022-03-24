Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who escaped from home confinement. Katherine Harbison absconded from home confinement on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was on home confinement for shoplifting. There is now a warrant for her arrest.
Call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 or 911 if you know her location.
