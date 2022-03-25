Anatomage table providing hands-on learning for Washington County Career Center students

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A new piece of technology called an Anatomage table at Washington County Career Center is allowing students to take the concept of “hands-on learning” to a whole new level.

According to Erica Chidester, Adult technical training Manager at the career center said this “super-sized” Ipad allows students to study and dissect the human body without having to use a traditional cadaver.

“With a cadaver, you can dissect a cadaver but you can’t undo it. So, with this, we can dissect on the cadavers and then undo it and it brings a whole different vision and piece and hands-on experience to the medical students for us.”

Chidester said the subjects within the Anatomage are made up of real images taken from the human body as well as animations. Chidester said while they have only had the Anatomage table for a few months, students said they already believe this table can set them up for success in their careers.

“It does help you feel more prepared because it’s more hands-on instead of looking at a textbook all day so it’s a lot easier to see what’s actually happening and get to know the body a bit better,” Sadie Wentz, Junior patient health care student said.

“ I didn’t want to come here but then I came here and saw all of our hands-on options and then I went, ‘ok, this is where I want to go to start my path for the rest of my life,” Kiera Starcher, Junior Medical College Prep student said.

Chidester said they were able to get this $80,000 table thanks to the Bernard McDonough Foundation, the Marietta Community Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. She said around 200 students from various specializations will use the table each year.

“We are so thankful to have such support from our community,” Chidester said.

“The hospitals, they have all toured and come to see our table and are very excited that our students are getting this type of education. Them knowing that what we are going to be giving them as far as employees for the workforce-they are very excited for us and have supported us through this whole project.”

