Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
There will be a free pool party for area students at Jackson Pool.
Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season
A single-car accident results in truck being separated into two halves.
Truck separates in two after crash in Waverly

Latest News

Erica Chidester works on the new Anatomage table.
Anatomage table providing hands-on learning for Washington County Career Center students
The teen who died in the fall from the amusement park ride was identified Friday as Tyre...
Teen dies after fall off amusement park ride in Florida
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride