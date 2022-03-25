Federal judges in Ohio map flap weigh shrinking early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A panel of federal judges asked to intervene in Ohio’s protracted redistricting battle has raised a new option for keeping the May 3 primary alive: Shrinking the early voting period. The group won’t decide yet.

It has ordered Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to pinpoint by Monday whether such an adjustment would violate any laws.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission also faces a Monday deadline to approve new Statehouse maps. The Ohio Supreme Court has declared three earlier sets unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

A group of Republican voters asked the judges to order LaRose to implement the most recent maps. Judges declined.

