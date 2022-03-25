Four finalists announced in Wood County Schools superintendent search

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Wood County Board of Education has announced four finalists in the search for a new Wood County Schools superintendent.

The four finalists are Richard Duncan, Michael Fling, Walter Saunders, and Christie Willis.

The board conducted interviews on March 25, behind closed doors, with five candidates for the position. Those candidates were selected from a pool of eight applicants.

The four finalists will participate in a community forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Wood County Technical Center in south Parkersburg.

The Wood County Board of Education is expected to announce and vote Tuesday, March 29, on its choice for superintendent. The meeting will be held at Jefferson Elementary Center.

Both the public forum and the regularly scheduled meeting will be streamed online via Zoom.

The four finalists and their biographies are as follows:

Walter Saunders of Wheeling, W.Va., is Director of Federal Programs and Assessment for Ohio County Schools, W.Va. Saunders has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from West Liberty State College and a master’s in educational leadership from West Virginia University. He has 26 years experience in education.

Christie Willis of Vienna, W.Va., is Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Accountability for Wood County Schools, W.Va. She has a bachelor’s in elementary education from West Virginia University at Parkersburg, a master’s in educational leadership from West Virginia University, and certification in learning disabilities and mental impairments from Ohio Valley University. She has 24 years experience in education.

Richard Duncan of Reedy, W.Va., is Superintendent of Schools for Roane County Schools, W.Va. He has a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering, a master’s in finance, and a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering, all from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He has a masters’s in leadership studies (principalship) and certification in secondary education, both from Marshall University, W.Va. He has 10 years experience in education.

Michael Fling of Belleville, W.Va., is Assistant Superintendent of Support Services for Wood County Schools, W.Va. He has a bachelor’s in arts and music education from Glenville State College, a master’s of arts and educational leadership from West Virginia University, and a superintendent endorsement from Wheeling Jesuit University. He has 30 years experience in education.

Board members will not be commenting on any of the candidates or the process at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.