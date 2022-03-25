Advertisement

iTech giving used Xerox copiers to non-profits in the Mid-Ohio Valley

WTAP News @ 6- ITech
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Technology company, iTech is giving technical support to non-profits in the area.

The technology company is giving used Xerox copiers to non-profits in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

iTech president, Mike Williams says the company is donating up to 30 copiers organizations in the area.

Williams says that this will be a significant step in helping some of these organizations that may have taken a hit during the pandemic.

“Those needs don’t change. Through the pandemic they haven’t had an opportunity to probably invest a lot of infrastructure. This is a way for us to give back to our community. With us moving into the old Parkersburg Office Supply building in downtown Parkersburg, we’ve done multiple things like this to be able to support. We want to be a good corporate citizen for the Mid-Ohio Valley,” says Williams.

iTech is partnering with the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley to help distribute these copiers to the non-profits.

Williams says that if your organization needs help you can contact the company for any technical needs.

