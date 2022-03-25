Advertisement

Jury convicts woman in death of 5-year-old nephew

A jury has convicted a third person charged in the death of a 5-year-old West Virginia boy.
A jury has convicted a third person charged in the death of a 5-year-old West Virginia boy.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) - A jury has convicted a third person charged in the death of a 5-year-old West Virginia boy.

News outlets report jurors in Harrison County deliberated for more than an hour before returning a guilty verdict for Chasity Wodzinski, who was charged with knowingly allowing child abuse that resulted in the death of her nephew, Keaton Boggs.

After the verdict, a judge said he would consider a defense motion for a directed verdict of acquittal and said he would likely rule in May.

Defense attorneys said there was no evidence that Chasity Wodzinski inflicted abuse or knowingly allowed it, though prosecutors argued she was aware of the abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
There will be a free pool party for area students at Jackson Pool.
Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season
Alisha N. Ollom Obit
Obituary: Ollom, Alisha N.

Latest News

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a bridge inspection will begin on...
Lane Closures on I-77, at the Medina Overpass Bridges
An academic competition involving teams from West Virginia high schools will crown its winner.
West Virginia academic contest to crown high school champion
WTAP News @ 10 - DUI Simulator Ravenwoods
WTAP News @ 10 - DUI Simulator Ravenwoods
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio U investigation
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio U investigation