Jury convicts woman in death of 5-year-old nephew

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) - A jury has convicted a third person charged in the death of a 5-year-old West Virginia boy.

News outlets report jurors in Harrison County deliberated for more than an hour before returning a guilty verdict for Chasity Wodzinski, who was charged with knowingly allowing child abuse that resulted in the death of her nephew, Keaton Boggs.

After the verdict, a judge said he would consider a defense motion for a directed verdict of acquittal and said he would likely rule in May.

Defense attorneys said there was no evidence that Chasity Wodzinski inflicted abuse or knowingly allowed it, though prosecutors argued she was aware of the abuse.

