Lane Closures on I-77, at the Medina Overpass Bridges

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a bridge inspection will begin on Interstate 77 at the Medina Overpass Bridges at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 that will cause single lane closures.

The inspection will start at milepost 154.41 and should be completed by Wednesday, March 30, at 4 p.m.

If you are traveling on I-77 and underneath on Jackson CR 1 you should not experience any delays.

If you are going through the work zone you should reduce your speed, use caution, and follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the inspection schedule.

