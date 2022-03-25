Marietta College introducing “Feel Good Friday”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is taking time to help with student mental health.

Marietta College is looking to help ease students and their stress with “Feel Good Friday.”

The day came about when the college received a state grant to help with student mental health.

Today, students are getting a break with some healthy snacks, a scavenger hunt and Kona Ice.

The group, “Marietta Mindset” says that this event is something helpful for students trying to destress this semester.

“So, for me personally I know that going to such a small school like this it’s important for our thousand or so students to be more of a close-knit community. So, we feel like this is really appropriate and needed especially,” says Marietta Mindset vice president, Colin Walters.

There will be a few more events like this in the future for Marietta College this semester.

Some activities will include working on fitness, doing goat yoga and many other opportunities for better mental health.

