Obituary: Lantz, Pamela K.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pamela K. Lantz of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jack E. Lantz and Betty Ohl Lantz.

She was born December 23, 1951 in Cherry Point, NC. Pamela was a devoted daughter to our aging Mother before her passing only two months ago. She will be fondly remembered for her kind soul, sweet smile, contagious laughter and generous heart.

She was a medical professional, serving as a CRNA in the Mid-Ohio Valley for forty six years.

She is survived by her sisters, Terri Lantz and Jacki Lantz Thomas; her niece, Amber Thomas Worley; her aunts, Jeanie Patton and Lindel Lantz; several cousins; the entire Alfred family, especially, Johanna; god-son, Garrett Clark (Kalita); and many lifelong friendships. Not to leave out her beloved cats, Allie and Fuzzy, as well as, so many before them.

Pamela had a strong passion for bike riding, that found her on many fun-filled adventures all across our country. She once rode from California to Virginia. She had an adventuristic nature that found her hiking across the Grand Canyon from the North Rim to the South Rim with her niece, Amber. She was a world traveler and always had some amazing stories. She served on the Board of Directors for the WV Rails to Trails. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

A few of her many hobbies were skiing, water aerobics, pickle ball, volleyball, golf, photography, gardening, animal rescue and line dancing. She was an exercise enthusiast, as well as having a love for the sport of golf. She was happiest riding her bike and playing golf. Pamela will be missed by all who knew her. Heaven gained a very special Angel.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father John Rice as officiant. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lantz family.

