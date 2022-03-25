Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Tiana from the Pleasants County Humane Society

Meet Tiana! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
By Zach Miles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tiana! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tiana is part lab and part Pitbull mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Tiana is a very relaxed dog. The humane society doesn’t know for sure, but they believe that Tiana was a stray before they took her in. She is very timid when you first meet her, but she warms up to people very quickly and is an overall “great pup.”

If you are looking to adopt Tiana or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
There will be a free pool party for area students at Jackson Pool.
Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season
Alisha N. Ollom Obit
Obituary: Ollom, Alisha N.

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week: Tiana
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week: Tiana
Pet of the Week: Snoopy
Pet of the Week: Snoopy from the Humane Society of the Ohio valley
West Virginia Wildlife Center open daily, DNR says
Birds have been dying as insects retreat from the cold