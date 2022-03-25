Pet of the Week: Tiana from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tiana! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tiana is part lab and part Pitbull mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Tiana is a very relaxed dog. The humane society doesn’t know for sure, but they believe that Tiana was a stray before they took her in. She is very timid when you first meet her, but she warms up to people very quickly and is an overall “great pup.”

If you are looking to adopt Tiana or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

