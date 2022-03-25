Truck separates in two after crash in Waverly

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-car accident this Friday morning resulted in a truck separating into two halves.

The teal truck was traveling northbound on Love Hill road in Waverly when the truck lost control and flipped into an embankment near a creek.

The driver was the only person in the truck, and he was ejected from the vehicle and landed approximately 10 to 15 feet away from the truck.

A life alert helicopter was on stand-by, but was not needed. The driver was transported by St. Joe’s ambulance services.

The Waverly Volunteer Fire Company received the call at 7:47 a.m. and was helped by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

