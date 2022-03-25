Advertisement

Truck separates in two after crash in Waverly

A single-car accident results in truck being separated into two halves.
A single-car accident results in truck being separated into two halves.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-car accident this Friday morning resulted in a truck separating into two halves.

The teal truck was traveling northbound on Love Hill road in Waverly when the truck lost control and flipped into an embankment near a creek.

The driver was the only person in the truck, and he was ejected from the vehicle and landed approximately 10 to 15 feet away from the truck.

A life alert helicopter was on stand-by, but was not needed. The driver was transported by St. Joe’s ambulance services.

The Waverly Volunteer Fire Company received the call at 7:47 a.m. and was helped by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Alisha N. Ollom Obit
Obituary: Ollom, Alisha N.
Cynthia Ann Hall Obit
Obituary: Hall, Cynthia Ann

Latest News

WTAP News @ 10 - DUI Simulator Ravenwoods
WTAP News @ 10 - DUI Simulator Ravenwoods
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio U investigation
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio U investigation
WTAP News @ 10 - Bill Ray Johnson
WTAP News @ 10 - Bill Ray Johnson
WTAP News @ 10 - Senate Bill 215
WTAP News @ 10 - Senate Bill 215