US Navy Sea Chanters providing free concert to community and students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The US Navy is setting sail for Marietta to perform a free show for the community and provide a unique learning experience for Marietta High Schoolers.

Janelle Patterson, Director of Communications for Marietta City schools said The Sea Chanters will perform a free hour and a half long show on Saturday, April 23rd at the Marietta High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Korey Parlin, Band Director at Marietta High School said the show is open to the public and that they hope veterans plan to see the performance.

Parlin said while this is a great opportunity for the community to see this group, which has performed for presidents, members of Congress, and foreign dignitaries, he said students will have the chance to see what they can do professionally in music.

“The choral kids will get to see a vocal ensemble, the band kids will get to hear a little bit of a rock band in the back. On the career tech side of things, those students will get to see the US Navy operating soundboards and all that,” Parlin said.

“So, it really gets every aspect of our music department something to look forward to. So, if it’s something they’re interested in pursuing-hey this is your ultimate goal of things you can pursue.”

Parlin said the Sea Chanters will perform a wide variety of music. Traditional choral songs, Broadway hits, sea chanteys, opera, contemporary songs, and military classics are all on tap for this show.

Patterson said they are requesting people make reservations to see the show. Free tickets can be secured at this site or by calling 740-374-6502.

