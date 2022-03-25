Advertisement

US Navy Sea Chanters providing free concert to community and students

WTAP News @ 5- Sea Chanters
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The US Navy is setting sail for Marietta to perform a free show for the community and provide a unique learning experience for Marietta High Schoolers.

Janelle Patterson, Director of Communications for Marietta City schools said The Sea Chanters will perform a free hour and a half long show on Saturday, April 23rd at the Marietta High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Korey Parlin, Band Director at Marietta High School said the show is open to the public and that they hope veterans plan to see the performance.

Parlin said while this is a great opportunity for the community to see this group, which has performed for presidents, members of Congress, and foreign dignitaries, he said students will have the chance to see what they can do professionally in music.

“The choral kids will get to see a vocal ensemble, the band kids will get to hear a little bit of a rock band in the back. On the career tech side of things, those students will get to see the US Navy operating soundboards and all that,” Parlin said.

“So, it really gets every aspect of our music department something to look forward to. So, if it’s something they’re interested in pursuing-hey this is your ultimate goal of things you can pursue.”

Parlin said the Sea Chanters will perform a wide variety of music. Traditional choral songs, Broadway hits, sea chanteys, opera, contemporary songs, and military classics are all on tap for this show.

Patterson said they are requesting people make reservations to see the show. Free tickets can be secured at this site or by calling 740-374-6502.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
There will be a free pool party for area students at Jackson Pool.
Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season
A single-car accident results in truck being separated into two halves.
Truck separates in two after crash in Waverly

Latest News

Erica Chidester works on the new Anatomage table.
Anatomage table providing hands-on learning for Washington County Career Center students
A panel of federal judges asked to intervene in Ohio’s protracted redistricting battle has...
Federal judges in Ohio map flap weigh shrinking early voting
A jury has convicted a third person charged in the death of a 5-year-old West Virginia boy.
Jury convicts woman in death of 5-year-old nephew
According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a bridge inspection will begin on...
Lane Closures on I-77, at the Medina Overpass Bridges