Advertisement

Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season

WTAP News @ 10
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council approves a resolution to close the Jackson Park Pool for the 2022 pool season. Council voted on the resolution on Thursday at its council meeting.

The pool has some safety concerns. Many council members say they are reluctant to do this, but want safety to be the top priority. Some council members say they are optimistic they can make the improvements needed to open the pool again in 2023 and they may add some other kind of entertainment this summer to make up for it.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
The office says the money collected by political newcomer Joe Blystone violated limits on cash...
Newcomer in Ohio governor race told to refund campaign cash
The Wood County Board of Education has narrowed its list to the top five candidates.
UPDATE: Wood County Board of Education chooses top five candidates for superintendent
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Johnson entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter for the 2019 death of his brother,...
Billy Ray Johnson returns to court for restitution hearing
Jackson Park Pool closed for 2022 season
WTAP News @ 10 - Jackson Park Pool closing for 2022 season
Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration's DUI Simulator
High schoolers take part in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week