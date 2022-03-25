Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council approves a resolution to close the Jackson Park Pool for the 2022 pool season. Council voted on the resolution on Thursday at its council meeting.

The pool has some safety concerns. Many council members say they are reluctant to do this, but want safety to be the top priority. Some council members say they are optimistic they can make the improvements needed to open the pool again in 2023 and they may add some other kind of entertainment this summer to make up for it.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.