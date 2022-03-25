West Virginia academic contest to crown high school champion

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An academic competition involving teams from West Virginia high schools will crown its winner.

The championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown will be held Friday at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

Under the competition, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for four regional events. The regional winners then advanced to the state finals.

They are Berkeley Springs, George Washington, Greenbrier East, PikeView, Ripley, Sherman, Spring Mills and Tug Valley.

The competition subjects included literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.

