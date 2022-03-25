West Virginia Class AA All-State girl’s basketball teams announced
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The West Virginia class AA All-State girls basketball teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The local Mid-Ohio Valley girl’s basketball players that were recognized are as followed.
FIRST TEAM:
Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic
Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County
Addie Davis, St. Marys
SECOND TEAM:
Mary Tokodi-Ruth, Parkersburg Catholic
Hadleigh McGoskey, Ravenswood
HONORABLE MENTION:
Deborah Harbarger, Parkersburg Catholic
Lakyn Joy, Williamstown
Josey Moore, St. Marys
Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County
Faith Pickens, Williamstown
Breanna Price, St. Marys
Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood
