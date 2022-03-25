Advertisement

West Virginia Class AA All-State girl’s basketball teams announced

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia class AA All-State girls basketball teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The local Mid-Ohio Valley girl’s basketball players that were recognized are as followed.

FIRST TEAM:

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic

Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County

Addie Davis, St. Marys

SECOND TEAM:

Mary Tokodi-Ruth, Parkersburg Catholic

Hadleigh McGoskey, Ravenswood

HONORABLE MENTION:

Deborah Harbarger, Parkersburg Catholic

Lakyn Joy, Williamstown

Josey Moore, St. Marys

Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County

Faith Pickens, Williamstown

Breanna Price, St. Marys

Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood

