West Virginia Class AA All-State girl’s basketball teams announced

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia class AA All-State girls basketball teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The local Mid-Ohio Valley girl’s basketball players that were recognized are as followed.

FIRST TEAM:

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic

Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County

Addie Davis, St. Marys

SECOND TEAM:

Mary Tokodi-Ruth, Parkersburg Catholic

Hadleigh McGoskey, Ravenswood

HONORABLE MENTION:

Deborah Harbarger, Parkersburg Catholic

Lakyn Joy, Williamstown

Josey Moore, St. Marys

Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County

Faith Pickens, Williamstown

Breanna Price, St. Marys

Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.